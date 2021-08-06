Gov. DeWine to discuss COVID-19 pandemic as cases rise statewide

The announcement comes as cases continue to rise in the state.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine will hold a press conference on Friday morning to discuss COVID-19.

DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff for the briefing.

Health officials have said the delta variant is likely to blame for the recent case spikes. On Thursday, Columbus and Franklin County health officials issued a mask advisory in an effort to curb the spread, suggesting all people wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.