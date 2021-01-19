Gov. DeWine orders flags in Lucas County and Columbus be lowered to honor fallen Toledo police officer

Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker died after he was shot in the line of duty on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and state flags in Lucas County to be lowered in honor of fallen Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker, who died after he was shot in the line of duty on Monday.

DeWine also ordered flags to be lowered at the Ohio Statehouse, the Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus.

He posted the following message on Twitter following Officer Stalker's death:

In honor of Officer Stalker's life and service, I have ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds in Lucas County and at the @OhioStatehouse, Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower in Columbus until sunset on the day of his funeral. pic.twitter.com/xuOTXw7nYJ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 19, 2021

The flags will remain at half staff until sunset on the day of Officer Stalker's funeral.