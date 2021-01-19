Gov. DeWine orders flags in Lucas County and Columbus be lowered to honor fallen Toledo police officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and state flags in Lucas County to be lowered in honor of fallen Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker, who died after he was shot in the line of duty on Monday.
DeWine also ordered flags to be lowered at the Ohio Statehouse, the Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus.
He posted the following message on Twitter following Officer Stalker's death:
The flags will remain at half staff until sunset on the day of Officer Stalker's funeral.
Other public buildings in Ohio may lower U.S. and state flags at their discretion during the same time period.