Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood join artists to say 'thank you' to Ohio music educators

The stars thanked educators and encouraged them to keep the music playing.

During the pandemic, music educators and music education leaders had to pivot like never before to meet the needs of students both in and out of the classroom.

To show their appreciation, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood joined other artists to say thank you to educators and encourage them to keep the music playing.

Since 1985, March has marked the annual Music In Our Schools Month, celebrating music in our local schools and the educators who bring music to the lives of students each day.

In a letter to members of the NAfME, President Mackie Spradley said, "The theme of this school year's Music In Our Schools Month (MIOSM) - Music: The Sound of My Heart - is so relevant to our profession and our lives. The impact of music education on the lives of students during this school year, unlike any other, is evident in how the social-emotional benefits have carried them through the pandemic and brought joy in their communities."

Spradley added, "Quickly, music educators and music education leaders pivoted and moved into high gear to ensure that students were still provided high-quality music education in safe - and innovative - ways. It was inspiring to watch the inventive ways music teachers brought music to their students and sometimes reimagined what music education looked like in their programs. Students' social-emotional needs were met last and this school year with music education like never before."