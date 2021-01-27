Puppy rescued by Ohio garbage truck driver has broken leg amputated

Rumpke said the female Boxer mix is being treated at a local veterinarian's office for dehydration and a broken leg.

A puppy who was rescued by a Rumpke garbage truck driver last week is recovering after surgery to amputate one of her legs.

According to Rumpke, the female Boxer mix, named Tipper, had one of her rear legs because it was broken in two places.

Rumpke said the surgery went well and is currently recovering at the veterinarian’s office.

The driver, Aaron Kinsel, rescued the 10-week-old puppy last week while working near Cincinnati.

Kinsel saw a discarded backpack along the road in Colerain Township and he noticed it was moving. He then got out of the truck, opened the bag and found Tipper.

Kinsel said it felt like he was meant to find her. Rumpke said Kinsel and his family decided to adopt the dog.

According to Rumpke, Kinsel’s family is excited to get her home, which hopefully will happen next week.