COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans who love fishing can cast a line without the need for a license during the state’s annual free fishing days on June 17-18.

At hundreds of public fishing locations across the state, those who are 16 years or older can fish for free without a fishing license for two days this year, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Fish for Free Across Ohio is an annual offer by the state that allows beginners and experienced anglers to try fishing in Ohio’s waters, including Lake Erie and the Ohio River. Anglers under 16 can fish for free year-round. according to a release from the Ohio Department of Resources.

The Division of Wildlife said they only offer the opportunity for license-free fishing two days out of the year, and it serves as a great way to explore fishing without worrying about the cost.

ODNR provided a few tips for those interested in fishing and just starting out:

Keep the trip simple by considering a person’s age and skill level.

Choose a pond, lake, or stream where beginners can easily catch a few fish.

Use live bait to increase the odds of catching a fish. Live bait is also more interesting for children.

Bring a camera and snacks.

Be patient. Be prepared to spend time untangling lines, baiting hooks, waiting for a bite, landing fish and taking pictures.

Ohio has plenty of fishing opportunities with 124,000 acres of inland water, 7,000 miles of streams, 2.25 million acres of Lake Erie and 481 miles of the Ohio River.