Franklin County judge denies extension of $300 weekly unemployment payments in Ohio

Columbus-based law firm DannLaw said in a release it will file a Notice of Appeal and will ask the 10th District Court to take the case up on an emergency basis.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Franklin County judge denied extending the $300 weekly federal benefit in Ohio on Thursday.

Gov. Mike DeWine ended the extra payments from Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation on June 26.

The FPUC was part of the CARES Act to help Americans who were struggling with unemployment during the pandemic.

Had Franklin County Pleas Court Judge Michael Holbrook passed a preliminary injunction, the case would have been sent to the 10th District Court of Appeals. After that, it would have went to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Columbus-based law firm DannLaw said in a release it will file a Notice of Appeal and will ask the 10th District Court to take the case up on an emergency basis.

The state argues removing the $300 weekly benefit would drive people to return to work.

Kevin Shimp, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce Director of Labor and Legal Affairs, said he believes the workforce hasn't returned is due to the benefit.

Judges in Indiana and Maryland ruled that those two states must restart pandemic jobless benefits that had been halted over lawsuits.

In the 26 states that are ending enhanced federal unemployment before it is due to expire in early September, governors blamed the benefits for keeping people from seeking work. All but one of the governors are Republicans.

DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted released a joint statement on Thursday's ruling: