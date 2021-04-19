Former Scioto County corrections officer indicted in death of inmate

Billy Thompson was indicted by a grand jury last week on charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Billy Thompson was indicted by a grand jury last week on charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.

The charges stem from fatal injuries suffered by 56-year-old Kevin Bailey on May 25 at the Scioto County Jail.

The attorney general's office said Thompson is accused of slamming Bailey to the ground during a struggle while moving him within the facility.

Bailey was taken to the hospital where he died in June 1 due to blunt force trauma to the head, neck and torso.