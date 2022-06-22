Former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel stepping down as Youngstown State president

Tressel will serve as president of the university until Feb. 1, 2023.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Jim Tressel, a former Ohio State Buckeyes football coach, announced Wednesday he will step down as president of Youngstown State University.

The university wrote in an email that he will leave his position on Feb. 1, 2023.

Tressel, 69, said he plans "to work seven days a week for the next seven months” until he leaves.

In the email to the university, Tressel called working at Youngstown State a "blessing and a labor of love."

“These are extremely challenging times in higher education and in our world as a whole; however, the opportunities are many, and together we will continue to make great things happen," he added.

The university highlighted its increased graduation rates, the number of graduates and fundraising dollars during Tressel's tenure.

Tressel first served at Youngstown when he started as the head football coach from 1986 until 2000. He was named the head football coach at Ohio State in 2001.

In 2010, the Ohio State football team's season was vacated after a memorabilia-for-cash scandal.

The scandal led to Tressel's resignation as coach.

The Buckeyes also won several Big Ten titles under Tressel and played their way to the 2002 National Championship game.

"I cannot thank my family enough for allowing my schedule, and the needs of our university, to take priority and center stage,” Tressel wrote.

“It is now only fair to have Ellen, our wonderful children and grandchildren, extended family, friends and former students, set the schedule.”