Former Ohio church bus driver sentenced for sexually abusing 2 boys

A man who sexually abused two young boys he met while serving as a volunteer bus driver for a church was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 51-year-old Jory Leedy, of Franklin, had pleaded guilty in June 2019 on the day his trial was due to start.

Authorities said he is a registered sex offender who had provided the victims’ parents with a false name.

Leedy met the boys when they were around 7 and 8 years old. The children and their mother rode the bus to the church on Sundays, and Leedy soon ingratiated himself into the family.

Leedy soon stopped volunteering as a bus driver but began going to the family’s home on a nightly basis. He began buying the boys clothes and games and took them on several trips, including to Disney World.

He also arranged for the family to buy a car, helped enroll the boys in a private school and paid part of the family’s rent for a home that was owned by a friend of his.