First responders revive 12-year-old Toledo boy from overdose with Narcan

The 12-year-old admitted to buying drugs from an unknown person at a gas station.
A 12-year-old boy had to be revived Sunday afternoon after overdosing on drugs he purchased from someone at a gas station.

The boy's father came home to his residence in the 200 block of Sunnyside Drive in north Toledo and found his son unresponsive and not breathing, according to a police report. 

While being transported to the hospital by Toledo Fire & Rescue, Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, was administered and the boy regained consciousness. 

