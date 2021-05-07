Fireworks explode in NW Ohio neighborhood after U-Haul truck catches fire; 3 injured

Videos show the fireworks shooting off rapidly as people ran for safety Sunday evening in Toledo. It is unclear what caused the truck to catch on fire.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were injured Sunday evening after a U-Haul truck carrying fireworks caught on fire in Toledo.

Toledo police and fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire on the 800 block of Berry Street around 10:22 p.m.

It is unknown how the truck caught on fire, but it's believed a block party was happening nearby where fireworks were being set off.

All three people who were injured were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Videos show multiple, rapid-fire explosions that reached people's front porches, which sent them running for safety.

Val McKee, who lives in the neighborhood, shielded her daughter from the fireworks as they blasted onto the porch.

She said the experience was frightening, especially for her daughter.