FBI seeks help in finding missing man, woman from eastern Ohio last seen 3 years ago

The FBI's field office in Cincinnati is asking for help in locating two people who have been missing from eastern Ohio since 2018.

The FBI's field office in Cincinnati is asking for help in locating two people who have been missing from eastern Ohio since 2018.

Brian Goff and Joni Davis were last seen on June 20, 2018 leaving a Pizza Hut in St. Clairsville in a 1990 blue, four-door Oldsmobile 88 with Ohio plate EYA 7284.

The FBI says neither has been seen nor heard from since.

Goff is described as a white male born September 21, 1953. He is 5 feet 10 inches, weighs 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Davis is described as a white female born July 20, 1962. She is 5 feet 2 inches, weighs 138 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.