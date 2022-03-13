4 men killed, 2 other people critically hurt in Clark County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a car heading south in Clark County’s Moorefield Township collided with another car heading west just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Authorities say a crash in Clark County over the weekend killed four men and critically injured two other people.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a car heading south in Moorefield Township, just about 40 minutes northwest of Dayton, collided with another car heading west just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Three men in the first car and a 50-year-old man in the other car were pronounced dead at the scene, the highway patrol said.

Authorities said a 43-year-old woman and a youth from the westbound car were flown to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.