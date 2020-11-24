Expiration date extended for Ohio driver's licenses, IDs and vehicle registrations

If a customer's expiration date falls between March 9, 2020 to April 1, 2021, it will remain valid until July 1, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The deadline to renew driver's licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations has been extended beyond Dec. 1, 2020 due the signing of House Bill 404.

If the expiration date falls from March 9, 2020 to April 1, 2021, the date has been automatically extended to July 1, 2021.

The previous extension deadline was Dec. 1, 2020.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles encourages people to use their online services.