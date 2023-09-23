Endangered Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old girl from Massillon

Sahara King was last seen leaving her home in Massillon around 10 p.m. on Friday.

MASSILLON, Ohio — A statewide Endangered Missing Child Advisory has been issued for a 16-year-old girl from Stark County.

Sahara King was last seen leaving her home in Massillon around 10 p.m. on Friday. She was wearing a black halter top, black shorts, high-top converse shoes and she was carrying a plaid purse.

She is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 134 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The Jackson Township Police Department say that she is in a vehicle, possibly going to Pennsylvania, but the make and model are unknown.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Jackson Township police at 330-832-1553 or 911.

