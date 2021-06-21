Effort to get cameras in nursing homes closer to becoming Ohio law

If the bill is passed, it would allow cameras to be placed in nursing homes to catch suspected abuse.

Steve Piskor has worked for the past 10 years to honor his mother by passing a law that would let cameras be placed in nursing homes to catch suspected abuse.

Piskor's mother Esther was abused in her nursing home but it might have never been proven had her son not placed a hidden camera in her room.

Now Piskor is fighting to have open cameras in patient's rooms, and if passed, would be known as “Esther’s Law.”

The Ohio Senate has already approved the measure.

Esther’s Law would be voluntary for nursing home residents, and their families would foot the bill for the cameras. A sign would show when the camera is recording.

“We want them to know the camera is there recording and that we're asking them to do their job,” Piskor said.

According to the Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office, "UN research shows that roughly 4- to 6% of elderly people suffer some kind of abuse, although much of it goes unreported.”

In Ohio, there were 456 cases of patient abuse and neglect from 2019-2020. Of those cases, 106 led to charges, according to the AG’s office.

If you suspect elder abuse you can contact the Elder Abuse Unit, click here or call 800-282-0515.