'My family is off limits': Duwve withdrew as health director candidate due to harassment faced by Acton

In a statement, she said she turned down the opportunity to protect her family from similar treatment.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Dr. Joan Duwve as his choice to become the next director of the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday.

But hours later, the governor announced that Dr. Duwve had withdrawn her name for consideration.

In a statement provided to South Carolina newspaper The State, Dr. Duwve said she turned down the opportunity over the treatment and harassment of previous director Dr. Amy Acton and her family.

“In conversations preparing for the transition to the Ohio Department of Health, I was informed that the former director’s family had faced harassment from the public,” she said. “While I have dedicated my life to improving public health, my first commitment is to my family. I am a public figure. My family is off limits. I withdrew my name from consideration to protect my family from similar treatment. I very much appreciate Gov. DeWine’s confidence in me. I am grateful to Gov. McMaster, the incredible team at the Department of Health and Environmental Control, and the people of South Carolina, who have welcomed me so warmly.”

Dr. Acton resigned from the position in June after taking on the role in February 2019.

Asked at the time why she chose to resign, Acton said she couldn't do justice to what had become performing three jobs at once during the state's continued coronavirus response.

While Acton was lauded by many, she also faced criticism from those who believed the state's response to the coronavirus, which included a stay-at-home order that lasted throughout April, was too severe.

In May, the Ohio House of Representatives passed legislation that would curb the health director's ability on the length of orders. The bill failed to pass in the Senate.

Protesters also demonstrated outside of Dr. Acton's home.