Drake Bell, of Nickelodeon's 'Drake and Josh' charged with crimes against children in Ohio

Drake Bell, from Nickelodeon's "Drake and Josh", has pleaded not guilty to two counts of crimes against children in Cuyahoga County Court.

Bell, who also goes by his given first name Jared, faces one count of attempted endangering children and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The court docket states the crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 1, 2017 - the same date of a concert Bell had been scheduled to play at the Odeon, according to a tweet he sent out in October 2017.

The docket also lists Cleveland police as the agency that arrested Bell.

The court docket states that Bell pleaded not guilty in court on June 3 and was ordered not to have any contact with the victim in the case. He posted a $2,500 bond and was released.

A judge also ordered him to submit DNA in the case, which is the standard operating procedure in the court.

Bell is scheduled to appear before a judge on June 26 for a pretrial hearing in the case.

The court docket lists Ian Friedman as Bell's attorney. 3News reached out to Friedman for a statement, but he declined to comment at this time.