Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge in Ohio

His sentencing range was probation to two years in prison.

Actor Drake Bell has been sentenced to two years’ probation on charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Ohio when she was 15.

The 34-year-old Bell, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month to a felony count of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

His sentencing range was probation to two years in prison. The girl contacted Toronto police about Bell in 2018.