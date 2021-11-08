Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff named Ohio Department of Health Director

“Working together as a team, Stephanie McCloud and Bruce Vanderhoff guided the Ohio Department of Health over the past nine months. I am pleased that Dr. Vanderhoff has agreed to serve as Director of the Ohio Department of Health,” DeWine said. “His medical and organizational expertise will help the department as we move forward and continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. I would also like to thank Stephanie McCloud for her leadership of the Ohio Department of Health and look forward to her return to lead the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.”