People wanting to attend the event can register for only two tickets.

TIPP CITY, Ohio — Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to visit Ohio in support of his father's re-election campaign.

The Trump campaign announced Saturday that Donald Jr. will make an appearance at the Cedar Springs Pavilion in Tipp City, located near Dayton, at 2 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Doors at the pavilion are scheduled to open at 1 p.m.