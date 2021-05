DOJ: Man who plotted attack on Ohio synagogue pleads guilty

Damon Joseph, also known as Abdullah Ali Yusuf, was arrested in December 2018.

Federal prosecutors say a man who plotted an attack on a Toledo-area synagogue has pleaded guilty to related charges.

Damon Joseph, also known as Abdullah Ali Yusuf, was arrested in December 2018.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday in Toledo to attempting to provide material support for the Islamic State terrorist group and attempting to commit a hate crime.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday with Joseph's attorney. Prosecutors say the 23-year-old Joseph drew attention after posting photos of weapons and vows of support for ISIS on social media.