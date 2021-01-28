DeWine to announce changes to state's unemployment office next week

Ohio unemployment office has been the subject of numerous complaints related to delayed checks and slow approval of benefit applications.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has heard enough about the complaints from inside the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services that he decided to make a change.

Next Tuesday, the governor will address how he plans to improve customer service for thousands of Ohioans who say they have waited months to get their application approved for federal or state unemployment.

DeWine said he’s hiring a private company to run the agency.

“We are going to bring people in from the private sector to run the unemployment section. I can make all the excuses in the world, but that doesn't do anybody any good who isn't getting a check. There are many reasons why we have problems. We are going to get it fixed and we are going to do it,” DeWine said.

Last week, the state announced that on Jan. 31, 95,000 additional Ohioans will be eligible to receive 11 additional weeks of pandemic emergency compensation in addition to the $300 regular unemployment compensation thanks to a system upgrade.

Since March, more than 2 million Ohioans have filed unemployment claims. That’s more than the last four years.

DeWine has said much of the problems rests with the state’s antiquated computer system that won’t be updated to the cloud until next year.