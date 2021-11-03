DeWine anticipates the state will have full county fairs

Gov. DeWine says there will be some limitations such as only 30% of people allowed in the grandstands, social distancing and masks will be required.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he anticipates the state will be able to have full county fairs this year.

County fairs requested DeWine to tell them what the guidelines would be if they started today.

Despite the fairs being fully open, DeWine says there will be some limitations such as only 30% of people allowed in the grandstands, social distancing and masks will be required.

Fairs will also have to have signs up about the mask requirement.

Even though DeWine said there will be some limitations, those could change if the state reaches its goal to lift its health orders.

“It certainly is possible by the time we get to the second month of fairs or even possibly the first month of fairs in June, we may be off the health orders,” DeWine said.

The governor said more details will be released on Thursday.