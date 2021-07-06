DeWine signs Collin's Law in effort to prevent hazing at Ohio campuses

The law will increase penalties for those involved in hazing incidents on and off campuses in the state.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill Tuesday designed to prevent hazing at campuses in Ohio.

The anti-hazing bill, known as Collin's Law, passed the Ohio Senate and House last month.

As part of the law, colleges and universities will be required to report hazing incidents in addition to providing anti-hazing training to students and faculty.

The bill was introduced following the 2018 death of Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old man who was killed in a hazing incident at Ohio University.

"Collin was a protector by nature," said Kathleen Wiant, Collin's mother. "I can think of no better way to honor him than a law in his name, designed for the sole purpose of protecting others."

The bill also honors 20-year-old Stone Foltz, a Bowling Green State University sophomore who was killed following an alleged hazing ritual at a fraternity party in March.