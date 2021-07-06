DeWine signs Collin's Law in effort to prevent hazing at Ohio campuses

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill Tuesday designed to prevent hazing at campuses in Ohio.
The anti-hazing bill, known as Collin's Law, passed the Ohio Senate and House last month.
The law will increase penalties for those involved in hazing incidents on and off-campus.
As part of the law, colleges and universities will be required to report hazing incidents in addition to providing anti-hazing training to students and faculty.
The bill was introduced following the 2018 death of Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old man who was killed in a hazing incident at Ohio University.
"Collin was a protector by nature," said Kathleen Wiant, Collin's mother. "I can think of no better way to honor him than a law in his name, designed for the sole purpose of protecting others."
The bill also honors 20-year-old Stone Foltz, a Bowling Green State University sophomore who was killed following an alleged hazing ritual at a fraternity party in March.
"Collin's Law is a step in the right direction, but we are not done. We will continue to fight," said Shari Foltz, Stone's mother.