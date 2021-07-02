DeWine sends 185 Ohio National Guard members to southwest border

The 185 members will be deployed to provide non-law enforcement support to U.S. Customs and Board Protection at the border.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Friday that 185 members of the Ohio Army National Guard will be deployed to help the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency at the southwestern border.

According to a release from the governor's office, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Guard Bureau (NGB) requested the activation of more members from the Ohio National Guard in support of the Southwest Border mission.

The 185 members will be deployed to provide non-law enforcement support to CBP at the border.

The Ohio National Guard soldiers will join an estimated 3,000 Guard personnel who were requested from other states to support the mission.

About 115 members of the Ohio National Guard's 1484th Transportation Company were previously sent to support the southwest border operations at the request of the DHS and NGB.