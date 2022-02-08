DeWine discusses new school safety measures in Ohio

DeWine spoke Tuesday at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine is discussing new school safety initiatives that were included in the passage of House Bill 99.

House Bill 99 is the legislation DeWine signed into law in June that allows teachers to be armed in the classroom starting this fall.

The law requires 24 hours of training before an employee can be armed with a gun and up to eight hours of annual training.

The governor is expected to announce the selection of the Ohio School Safety Center's new chief training officer who will oversee the center's safety and crisis division. The center was created after DeWine signed the bill into law.

DeWine is also expected to discuss the status of threat assessment training that he is making available to school staff in Ohio.

The new law “is giving schools an option, based on their particular circumstances, to make the best decision they can make with the best information they have,” DeWine said.

The state is adding 28 employees to the school safety center to work with districts on safety issues to provide training under the new law.