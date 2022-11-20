Governor DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of veteran firefighter killed in hit-and-run

Cleveland Division of Fire veteran Johnny Tetrick, who served in the city for over 27 years, died after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 90 East.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags in Cuyahoga County and state buildings in Columbus be lowered in honor of the life and service of the veteran Cleveland firefighter who was killed Saturday night.

Tetrick was assisting crews with a rollover crash when a car drove around the emergency vehicles and hit him. According to the Bratenahl Village Police Department, the driver did not stop and fled the scene at a high speed.

As of Sunday morning at 8 a.m. Cleveland Police confirmed to 3News that the Bratenahl Village Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to the hit-and-run.

Mayor Justin Bibb released a statement on Sunday morning following the death of Tetrick.

“I am saddened to learn of the death of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick and extend my sincere condolences to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters,” said Mayor Bibb. “Firefighter Tetrick was devoted to his work as a first responder and was a much-loved member of his family and his community. Our prayers go out to his entire family as the city mourns the loss of a colleague and a dedicated public servant."

During Tetrick's career with Cleveland Fire, he spent most of the time working on Engine 22, on the city's east side. Tetrick is survived by his wife and three children.