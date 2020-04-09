Gov. DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff for Cleveland police officer killed in line of duty

Detective James Skernivitz was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all flags on state grounds in Cuyahoga County and Columbus to be flown at half-staff to honor Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz.

Det. Skernivitz, 53, was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday night.

The flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of Det. Skernivitz's funeral.

No one has been arrested for the shooting.

Fran and I are heartbroken to learn of the shooting death of @CLEpolice Det. James Skernivitz. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues. In honor of his life, I’ve ordered flags lowered on state buildings and grounds in Cuyahoga County and Columbus. pic.twitter.com/ewfEfmbijs — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 4, 2020

Gov. DeWine's full statement is below:

