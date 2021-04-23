DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of fallen Ohio soldier

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Kyle McKee, a native of Lake County, was killed on Nov. 12, 2020 in a helicopter crash.

Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff for an Ohio soldier killed in Egypt last year.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Kyle McKee, a native of Lake County, was killed on Nov. 12, 2020 in a helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai region.

McKee was overseas serving as a UH-60 helicopter repairer assigned to the Multinational Force and Observers mission at the time of his death.

DeWine's order applies to all public buildings and grounds throughout Lake County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus from sunrise to sunset on the day of McKee’s memorial, Saturday, April 24.