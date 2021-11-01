DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff to honor Capitol Police officers

DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff to honor the two Capitol Police officers who have died since last week's riot at the Capitol.

Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2008, serving until his death Thursday after being attacked as rioters seething over President Donald Trump’s election loss stormed the Capitol.

Authorities announced the death of Officer Howard Liebengood on Sunday. It was not clear whether his death was connected to Wednesday’s events.