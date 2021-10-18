DeWine orders flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Colin Powell

All United States and Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff until Oct. 22.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered United States and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds in honor of General Colin Powell who died on Monday.

Powell died at the age of 84 due to COVID-19 complications. His family said he was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but an aide also said he had multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that compromises the body's ability to fight infections.

Patients with multiple myeloma are considered to be at higher risk for COVID-19.

In a release, the governor said Powell cared about helping America's youth while rising through the ranks to be the country's first African-American Secretary of State.

The flags will be flown at half-staff until Oct. 22.

You can read DeWine's full statement below:

“Today our country has lost one of its most accomplished citizens, General Colin L. Powell. A son of Jamaican immigrants, General Powell served his country in the U.S. Army beginning in ROTC and rose through the ranks to become a four-star general and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Colin Powell also served our nation as the first African-American Secretary of State, traveling the world as America’s top diplomat.

“Colin Powell cared about helping America’s young people and was the chairman of America’s promise, a non-profit organization to help young people build character.