DeWine: Ohio performance theaters can reopen soon with limited capacity

Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new order will be forthcoming for performance theaters.

The governor said details are still being worked on but wanted to release some details so these venues can begin planning for performances.

The order includes that indoor venue attendance will be capped at less than 15% of their fixed seating capacity or 300 people.

While outdoor venue attendance will be capped at less than 15% of their fixed seating capacity or 1,500 people.

DeWine said many of the other guidelines in the order will align with the limits on spectators at sports venues in a previous order.