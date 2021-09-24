DeWine lobbyist who was linked to bribery probe resigns

Dan McCarthy was the Republican governor's legislative director.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The top lobbyist for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a man linked to an ongoing federal bribery probe but never charged, resigned on Friday after three years on the job.

Dan McCarthy was the Republican governor's legislative director.

“I know I’ve run quite a bit over my two year commitment but I think now is the right time to resign as your Legislative Director,” McCarthy wrote in his letter to the Republican DeWine.

McCarthy cited the pace and the grind of the job in a resignation letter.

Federal prosecutors have brought charges in a $60 million bribery scheme they say helped pass a legislative bailout of two nuclear power plants.

McCarthy is a former FirstEnergy lobbyist who was president of one of the dark money groups implicated in the alleged bribery scheme.

McCarthy has said his actions were legal.

Two Democratic state lawmakers asked the state watchdog last month to investigate the roles of several DeWine officials in the bribery scheme, including McCarthy.