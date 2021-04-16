DeWine issues all US, Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff following deadly Indianapolis shooting

DeWine says the flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on April 20.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags at public buildings and grounds in the state to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the eight people who were killed during a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility.

The shooting happened at a FedEx Ground Facility near the Indianapolis International Airport Thursday night.

The order from DeWine follows President Joe Biden's order for all flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims as well.

In accordance with the order issued by the President and in remembrance of the victims of the recent shooting in Indianapolis, I have ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio until sunset on April 20, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Z650hniu6j — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 16, 2021

Authorities say five victims were shot and transported to area hospitals for treatment. Two others were treated by medics at the scene and released.