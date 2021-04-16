DeWine issues all US, Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff following deadly Indianapolis shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags at public buildings and grounds in the state to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the eight people who were killed during a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility.
The shooting happened at a FedEx Ground Facility near the Indianapolis International Airport Thursday night.
The order from DeWine follows President Joe Biden's order for all flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims as well.
In his Tweet, DeWine says the flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on April 20.
Authorities say five victims were shot and transported to area hospitals for treatment. Two others were treated by medics at the scene and released.
Authorities identified the suspect as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole who took his own life after the shooting and there is no longer a threat to the Indianapolis community.