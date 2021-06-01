DeWine: Capitol Building occupation 'embarrassment'

DeWine said peaceful demonstrations are a First Amendment exercise, but stopping the constitutional process of electing a president is not.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday called the occupation of the US Capitol Building an “embarrassment” that runs counter to actions in a nation of laws.

DeWine, a Republican, said the final step in the constitutional process of electing a president was disrupted by what he called “a violent mob.”

“This is an embarrassment to our country,” said DeWine, who previously served in Washington both as a U.S. representative and U.S. senator.

“As a nation of laws, this is simply not acceptable. Lawlessness is not acceptable,” DeWine said. “This is an affront to our Constitution and everything we hold dear.”

DeWine said peaceful demonstrations are a First Amendment exercise, but stopping the constitutional process of electing a president is not.