DeWine calls for unity with Ukraine, 'heavy price' for Putin

PARMA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and his wife Fran were in northeast Ohio Sunday to recognize a Day of Prayer for the people of Ukraine as Russia continues to invade the country.

DeWine visited the St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Parma.

He addressed the attacks by Russia against Ukraine with reporters outside the church.

DeWine stressed a message of being united saying, "Today and this past week, no matter what our backgrounds we are all Ukrainians."

"This is a democracy that is vibrant," DeWine said of Ukraine on Sunday. "This was an unprovoked, brutal attack on democracy and we should care very much about what happens."

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces on high alert as the fighting continues, citing "aggressive statements" by NATO and financial sanctions.

About 368,000 Ukrainians have left the country for neighboring areas since the invasion started Thursday, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

DeWine said he is urging U.S. President Joe Biden to give as much military assistance as he can to the people of Ukraine.

"They are going to do everything they can to push Putin back," he said of the people in Ukraine.

DeWine also made pointed comments about Putin saying, "Putin is a thug. This is a horrible, horrible person and we must punish him the best that we can."

"We must make sure that Putin pays a very heavy price for this," said DeWine.

On Saturday, DeWine ordered the state’s Department of Commerce to cease the purchase and sale of all vodka made by the Russian company Russian Standard Vodka.