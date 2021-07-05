DeWine authorizes 14 state troopers to assist Texas law enforcement at southern border

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fourteen troopers and supervisors from the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be heading to the southern border in Texas later this week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday.



DeWine's office said in a release the OSHP troopers and supervisors will assist with surveillance at the border and they will not be tasked with making arrests.



The two-week assignment is in response to a request for assistance from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.



The announcement comes days after DeWine authorized sending 185 members of the Ohio Army National Guard to Texas to provide non-law enforcement support to the U.S. Custom and Border Protection Agency.