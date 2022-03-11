DeWine asks Ohio law enforcement agencies to check for donatable protective gear for Ukraine

In the letter, DeWine said Ukrainians lack resources and equipment but do not lack heart or love for their country.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine is asking local and state law enforcement agencies to check their inventory for extra or expired personal protective gear that could be donated to Ukraine.

DeWine sent a letter to the agencies on Friday in response to a request from the National Guard Bureau to the Ohio National Guard to assess the amount of protective gear Ohio could potentially offer to the Ukrainian military as they defend their country in a war against Russia.

The call for extra equipment comes as Russia widened its attack in Ukraine, striking airfields and a major industrial city in the eastern part of the country.

In the letter, DeWine said Ukrainians lack resources and equipment but do not lack heart or love for their country.

"I know many of you share my concern for the Ukrainian military men and women who are bravely fighting against the senseless aggression of Russia," DeWine wrote. "I encourage all Ohio law enforcement agencies that have surplus or expired personal protective gear to answer this request for information.