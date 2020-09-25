Most Ohioans approve of Gov. Mike DeWine's handling of COVID-19, new poll shows

A new poll performed by Baldwin Wallace shows that most Ohioans approve of the job Governor Mike DeWine has done in handling the coronavirus.

At times, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has seemed like a polarizing figure.

But according to a new poll, public support for DeWine and his response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic remains strong.

Earlier this week, Baldwin Wallace University released a series of polls examining a myriad of politically based topics. One of the most notable findings from the Berea-based university was that the majority of Ohioans still approve of the job that DeWine has done in handling the ongoing pandemic.

Per Baldwin Wallace's findings: "Two-thirds of respondents believe their governor is doing a better job of handling COVID-19 than President Trump, and three-fourths of respondents support their state’s decision to require face masks in public. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s approval ratings for his handling of COVID-19 have dropped 8 points since a March BW Great Lakes Poll but remain high at 72%"

Despite the praise from the public, DeWine has come under fire from both sides of the politcal aisle due to his response to the coronavirus. In March, the Republican governor enacted a series of shutdowns and a stay-at-home order in an effort to help curb the spread of the virus.

Even after most businesses were given the go-ahead to reopen in May, DeWine remained a polarizing figure due in part to his statewide mandatory order that was enacted in July. While some argued that the order wasn't necessary, others said that the governor didn't issue it quickly enough.