DeWine: Any Ohioan 16 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine if appointments are going unfilled

Currently, Ohioans 40 and older are eligible, along with a variety of others including frontline medical workers, and people with certain health issues.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the state is allowing providers to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are 16 years of age or older, if appointments are unable to be filled otherwise.

DeWine announced the authorization at a vaccine center in Youngstown on Monday.

Last week, the governor annoucned the vaccine would be available to anyone in Ohio 16 years and older at the end of the month. A significant increase in vaccine supplies expected in the state warrants the eligibility expansion, the governor said.

Currently, Ohioans 40 and older are eligible, along with a variety of others including frontline medical workers, and people with certain health issues.

The state is currently administering 400,000 first doses of the vaccine each week. That number will be increased to 500,000 per week around March 29, when the state expands eligibility to Ohioans 16 years and old, DeWine said.

While the number of coronavirus cases per capita in Ohio continues to fall, it is happening at a pace that could still take weeks to reach the level needed to end health orders in the state, according to state data.

Those orders will be lifted once the state hits the mark of 50 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, DeWine said March 4. Those orders would include the statewide mask order and limits on attendance at sporting events and indoor entertainment events.

Ohio saw 143.8 cases per 100,000 people as of Thursday, according to newly released state Health Department figures. The number has dropped from 731 cases on Dec. 3 to 445 cases on Feb. 3, and to 155 cases last week.