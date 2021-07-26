DeWine announces new initiative to combat hazing at Ohio public universities

“The Inter-University Council of Presidents’ Anti-Hazing Principles are a step in the right direction and we sincerely thank everyone’s efforts to-date. However, the Principles are only a starting point; not an end. Much more work needs to be done to eradicate hazing, starting with robust and effective policies instituted by college and university presidents that leave no room for doubt that the era of hazing — in all of its forms — is over for good. To ensure no other student is injured or dies from hazing, IUC schools must establish rules that prevent hazing and hold people and institutions accountable. Zero tolerance means one strike and you’re out. It’s too late to save our son Stone’s life, but these policies will save the lives of other students who deserve to live and learn in an environment where abuse is unacceptable.”