DeWine aiming to improve vaccine awareness, availability in underserved communities

Gov. DeWine says they are attempting to bring vaccines closer to communities with limited or no transportation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new push is underway from the Governor’s Office to increase awareness about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in underserved areas of Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine, coming off his first dose of a vaccination earlier in the day, spoke on the inequality gap of health care in the state, only worsened by the pandemic.

DeWine and Ursel McElroy, the director of the Department of Aging, say instead of using mass vaccination sites, similar to other states, they are attempting to bring vaccines closer to communities with limited or no transportation.

DeWine plans on working with Medicaid to help with transportation to community health centers so there are no barriers for people to travel.

The pandemic has highlighted inequities in our healthcare system. There are Ohioans who simply do not have equal access to healthcare. We've worked to address these gaps, especially in our efforts to roll out the vaccine, but it's a work in progress. There is more to do. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 2, 2021

McElroy says they are targeting these communities through different media sources to educate people on the safety of the vaccine.

“We are in many different locations, we selected a variety of different channels so we could reach communities of color, so we could reach communities that would otherwise be more difficult to access,” said McElroy.

McElroy went on to say their plan and the amount of providers and where they are located are inclusive, thoughtful and deliberate so they can reach communities of color.