Ohio

Deputy in southern Ohio dies from COVID-19

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office announced Deputy Boyd Blake died from the virus on Wednesday.
Credit: banprik - stock.adobe.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A deputy in southern Ohio has died after a battle with COVID-19.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office announced Deputy Boyd Blake died from the virus on Wednesday.

"Deputy Blake fought a good fight, but just could not overcome this horrible virus.  Lawrence County has lost a good man and a dedicated public servant," Sheriff Jeff Lawless said in a Facebook post

Blake started his law enforcement career in August 1996 as a patrolman with the Proctorville Police Department, which is also in Lawrence County.

In Sept. 2001, Blake started his career with Lawrence County as a correction officer and moved up the ranks.

Sheriff Lawless described Blake, who spent 25 years in law enforcement, as a peacemaker.

The post did not provide any details about funeral arrangements.

