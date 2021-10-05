Deputies searching for Ohio inmate who escaped, stole correction officer's uniform

Adrial Parks Sr., 43, was last seen in the downtown Xenia area around 1 p.m., according to the sheriff's office in Greene County.

XENIA, Ohio — Deputies are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work detail and took a corrections officer's uniform in Greene County on Tuesday.

Adrial Parks Sr., 43, was last seen in the downtown Xenia area around 1 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. Xenia is about 30 minutes east of Dayton.

The sheriff's office said Parks has not been accounted for since and is wearing the uniform.

Parks is 6-feet 2-inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say to call 911 immediately if you see Parks.