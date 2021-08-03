Death of Bowling Green student renews calls for new anti-hazing legislation

Stone Foltz died Sunday following an alleged hazing event at Bowling Green State University.

A 20-year-old college student from Delaware County died after an alleged hazing incident at Bowling Green State University. A family attorney for sophomore Stone Foltz confirmed his death Sunday night in a statement.

Foltz was kept on life-support before his death, a decision the family made to donate his organs.

“No family is ever prepared to say goodbye, especially under these circumstances. The Foltz family has been heartened by the outpouring of support, and we ask everyone to keep showing respect and consideration in their time of grief. Despite their unbearable sadness, the Foltz family agreed to donate Stone’s organs so that others may have a second chance at life.”

Foltz’s death is renewing Ohio’s anti-hazing laws. Governor Mike DeWine offering his condolences to Stone’s family at Monday’s news conference.

"Ohio mourns the death of Bowling Green student Stone Foltz. Who died as a result, apparently, of hazing," said the governor. "His family and friends, all those who loved him, have our deepest sympathy. His tragic and senseless death should remind us all of the moral imperative for us to drive hazing out of the state of Ohio."

DeWine supported Senator Stephanie Kunze’s (R-Hilliard) legislation that could reform the state’s hazing laws as soon as this week. A request for comment from the senator’s office has not yet been returned.

“Every state university has significant rules and regulations on in regards to hazing,” said DeWine. “But it's clear to me that in 2021, we still have a culture problem among some people and that simply must change. We cannot tolerate this.”

The international fraternity for Pi Kappa Alpha released a statement describing the actions leading to Foltz’s death as an "alleged incident of alcohol-related hazing at an off-campus event."

BGSU has since placed Pi Kappa Alpha on interim suspension.

Sean Alto says the family is investigating the case and will be interviewing witnesses about what happened on March 4.

"Investigations involving hazing are complex and take time, but the Foltz family will eventually know the truth,” said Alto.