Ford, sheriff's office investigate death at northwest Ohio engine plant

Authorities said Patrick Archer, 50, was killed by mechanical equipment.

LIMA, Ohio — A death investigation is underway after a worker died at a Ford plant in northwest Ohio.

The automaker told 10TV it happened Wednesday night at the Lima engine plant on Bible Road.

Ford described the death as a workplace accident. The Allen County Sheriff's Office said 50-year-old Patrick Archer from the village of Ada was killed by mechanical equipment.

Foul play is not suspected, authorities said. Both the sheriff's office and Ford said they were investigating the incident.

Ford released this statement to 10TV:

"We are saddened that a Lima Engine Plant employee died Wednesday night as a result of injuries sustained in a workplace accident. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. The safety and security of everyone in our facility are our highest priority. We are investigating how this accident happened."