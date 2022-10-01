x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ohio

33-year-old man dies after crash involving motorcycle and SUV in Scioto County

The man on the motorcyle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Credit: OSHP
File photo

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — One man was killed and a woman suffered minor injuries after a crash in southern Ohio Sunday involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of the crash on Ohio River Road near the intersection of Downtown Hayport Road in Scioto County at approximately 12:43 p.m. 

According to OSHP, 33-year-old Rodney L. Jenkins, of Portsmouth, was traveling northbound on Ohio River Road on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he struck a Lexus SUV turning left onto the road from a business. 

Jenkins, who troopers say was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from his motorcycle. He was airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia where he died later that evening.

An 81-year-old woman who was driving the SUV involved in the crash was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for minor injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

5 former fraternity members sentenced in Stone Foltz hazing death