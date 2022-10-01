33-year-old man dies after crash involving motorcycle and SUV in Scioto County

The man on the motorcyle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — One man was killed and a woman suffered minor injuries after a crash in southern Ohio Sunday involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of the crash on Ohio River Road near the intersection of Downtown Hayport Road in Scioto County at approximately 12:43 p.m.

According to OSHP, 33-year-old Rodney L. Jenkins, of Portsmouth, was traveling northbound on Ohio River Road on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he struck a Lexus SUV turning left onto the road from a business.

Jenkins, who troopers say was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from his motorcycle. He was airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia where he died later that evening.

An 81-year-old woman who was driving the SUV involved in the crash was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for minor injuries.