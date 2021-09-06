Deadline to register for final 'Vax-a-Million' drawing is Sunday night

Ohioans who have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday to sign up for 'Vax-a-Million.'

Ohioans who have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine have until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. to be eligible for the fifth and final drawing of the 'Vax-a-Million' lottery.

Those 18 and up have a chance to win $1 million while people between 12 and 17 years old have a chance to win a four-year scholarship, including room and board.

Suzanne Ward of Findlay and Sean Horning of Cincinnati were the winners of the fourth 'Vax-a-Million' lottery.

Mark Cline from Richwood in Union County won the third $1 million drawing and Sara Afaneh from Sheffield Lake in Lorain County won the third four-year college scholarship.

More than 5.4 million Ohioans entered their names for a shot at the $1 million, up a little from the 3.4 million who had registered for last week’s drawing. More than 150,000 children entered their names for the scholarship, up from just over 143,000 last week.

Jonathan Carlyle, of Toledo, won the $1 million prize and Zoie Vincent, of Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County, won the college scholarship in the second drawing.

22-year-old Abbey Bugenske of Silverton won the first $1 million and 14-year-old Joseph Costello of Englewood won the first four-year scholarship.

The Ohio Department of Health says of the 5.5 million people in the state who have started the vaccination process, not everyone has entered.

You can enter the drawing here or enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Once you register, you are enrolled for the remaining four drawings.

The winners of the fifth drawing will be announced Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.

Since 'Vax-a-Million' was announced on May 12, the state says vaccination rates have greatly increased, especially in teenagers with a 61% jump.