Deadline to register for 2nd 'Vax-a-Million' drawing is Sunday night

Ohioans who have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine have until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. to be eligible for the second drawing of the 'Vax-a-Million' lottery.

Those 18 and up have a chance to win $1 million while people between 12 and 17 years old have a chance to win a four-year scholarship, including room and board.

Last week, 22-year-old Abbey Bugenske of Silverton won the $1 million and 14-year-old Joseph Costello of Englewood won the four-year scholarship.

The Ohio Department of Health says of the 5.2 million people in the state who have started the vaccination process, not everyone has entered.

You can enter the drawing here or enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Once you register, you are enrolled for the remaining four drawings.

This week's winners will be announced Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.

Since 'Vax-a-Million' was announced on May 12, the state says vaccination rates have greatly increased, especially in teenagers with a 61% jump.